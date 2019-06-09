In the heart of everything Ventnor City has to offer stands 110 S. Somerset Avenue. Only three houses away from the beach, boardwalk, and steps away from the playground, tennis, and basketball courts, this 6-bedroom, 4-full bathroom, and half bath property can be found in the prestigious section of St. Leonard’s Tract.
For over 40 years the Bogutz family owned, repaired, and entertained in this 4,000 square foot beach house. Within the protected, 8-block section of Ventnor City, this well-built and maintained property is over 100 years old and was once even owned by a Ringling Brother. Comprised of solid stone, have a sense of relief knowing this property was not affected by Superstorm Sandy’s floods in 2012.
Since the Bogutz family purchased this home, several improvements have been made to the solid stone structure including closets, additional bathrooms, enlarged bedrooms, and updated the loft that used to be a maid’s quarters.
The main level flows smoothly and features a living room, sunroom, formal dining room, kitchen, and bonus room. A beautiful fireplace is the central focus of the living room and the kitchen is recently updated with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The bonus room could be used as a bedroom suite, den, or office with an attached full bathroom.
Walking up to the upper level are more bedrooms including the master suite which includes a fireplace, dressing area, walk-in closet, full bathroom, and a private deck to enjoy the breathtaking views of the ocean. The master suite is not the only place to enjoy the ocean views as another deck is located off of another bedroom with a loft which can be used as a playroom or hangout area.
Along with the main and upper levels, this property also has a full, finished basement with a full kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom- perfect for entertaining out of town guests! As well as the extra space for guests- this property’s backyard has a large deck, fenced-in yard with a patio, outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower with floor-lighting, and an outdoor storage area. There is ample parking space available at this location with a driveway and plenty of off-street parking options.
This historic section of St. Leonard’s Tract in Ventnor City offers an ideal location and ocean views while being surrounded by a family oriented and safe community. Enjoy island life with enough space for the whole family.
Come and see this beautiful home for yourself! An Open House will be held this Sunday, June 9th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information about this property or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Realtor Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 271-7337 or by email at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.