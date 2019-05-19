3901 Ventnor Avenue used to be home to the Dairy Queen that greeted beachgoers year after year to Atlantic City. Located right off the Albany Street Bridge into Atlantic City is now home to a brand new commercial building with the potential of three new business opportunities.
Located on the corner of Ventnor Avenue and Harrisburg Avenue, this is a prime location with high foot-traffic and just walking distance from the beach, boardwalk, and Atlantic City Stockton campus.
Built by the L. Feriozzi Concrete Company, this building was designed by SOSH Architects to replicate Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus modern look. This project began a little over a year ago and already has one tenant on the main level. Chico & Sons opened their Atlantic City location at the beginning of 2019 after being on board with the project from the early stages.
In their fourth generation of serving the Atlantic City community for over 70 years, L. Feriozzi Concrete Company has contributed to building seven casinos and several parking garages. Recently finished projects include Boardwalk Hall renovations, Stockton University’s Galloway and Atlantic City campuses, and more.
3901 Ventnor Avenue has three potential openings including a main level storefront (next to Chico & Sons) which has about 1,000 square feet as well as the second level space. The second level has a total of approximately 3,500 square feet and is built to suit with either one business or splitting the square footage between two businesses.
With Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus and South Jersey Gas, this commercial listing is perfect for businesses that will complement what is needed in Atlantic City such as an ice cream parlor or coffee shop that will attract the high foot-traffic that surrounds the building.
As a brand new commercial complex, there are no expenses spared and plenty of opportunities for existing businesses to open a new location or a new business enter the up and coming Atlantic City area.
For more information on commercial leasing and availability on this property, please contact Elizabeth Abbott-Feriozzi of The Abbott-Feriozzi Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors at (609) 432-8190 or by email at AbbottFeriozziRealEstate@gmail.com.