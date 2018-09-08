Joe DiFilippo’s greatest moments of living in his 10-room house at 2800 Musket Lane in Sweetwater feature him taking out his boat onto the Mullica River, riding out into the Atlantic Ocean and traveling the East Coast.
“The area is unique. It’s like living in the woods with access to the water,” DiFilippo said. “It’s very close to the Batsto historic area.”
Four-bedrooms, two-full baths and two-half baths can be found within the custom, three-story tudor home. The residence sits within a larger corner lot that is less than one acre on a deep water lagoon.
DiFilippo’s house, which features about 3,705-square-feet of living space, is ideal for a family, who loves the water and wooded areas, he said. A younger couple in their early 40’s or 50’s with children, who are little more grown, may receive the greatest benefit out of living there, the homeowner said.
Even though the house was built in 1987, the roof is only about 10 years old, and the whole downstairs has been refinished within the last three years, including new bathrooms, DiFilippo said.
There is a new hot water boiler, all custom trim, crown molding and solid wood doors throughout. A blend of hardwood floors, tile and wall-to-wall carpeting exists throughout the home.
The two-story entry way showcases a winding staircase.
The first or main floor features the dining room, a powder room, a living room with its own fireplace and the family room, which offers a two-story ceiling, a gas fireplace and a wet bar.
The new kitchen, which is also on the first floor with the utility room with the washer and dryer, comes with a refrigerator, microwave, electric stove and dishwasher.
Three bedrooms have been set up on the second floor. There is also a fourth, which can be used as an exercise room or a fourth bedroom, DiFilippo said.
The space on the third floor can be used for a large game room, extra bedrooms and lots of storage.
The main outside features of the brick and stucco home are the sprinkler system, the patio and the sliders that lead to a covered porch and open deck.
Besides the rooms themselves and what is inside them, the main interior features are the cathedral ceiling, the security system and a walk-in closet.
From the original 1980’s house, a tremendous amount of the woodwork was kept in place, DiFilippo said.
The home offers multi-zoned, central air conditioning, an oil water heater, well water and septic sewer system. The concrete driveway leads to a two-car garage with storage space above the garage.
Even though DiFilippo has lived in the house for 31 years, the one thing he did not do was build a swimming pool on the property even though there is plenty of room for one on the side of the residence.
The only reason DiFilippo is selling his home is that he is now in his late 70’s and is downsizing. He likes Atlantic County enough to continue living there.
“Family, we want to be close by,” DiFilippo said.
An open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at 2800 Musket Lane, Sweetwater.
