Looking for an up and coming community just steps away from the
beach and boardwalk? Then Ventnor, New Jersey is the place for
you! Ventnor is a lively beach town in South Jersey and a great
community for year round and second home owners.
Just minutes away from Atlantic City’s nightlife of casinos,
restaurants, shopping, and bars, the North Beach section of
Ventnor is located between S Little Rock and Jackson Ave is
Ventnor’s most up and coming neighborhood. The area is bustling
with lots of ongoing development including the new Ventnor
Square movie theater with a burger bar, which is being restored
and developed by the same owner of the successful Harbor
Square Theater in Stone Harbor. Ventnor is also welcoming trendy
restaurants to the area including the famous Santuccis Pizzeria
who are currently adding a rooftop bar to their new space!
The city of Ventnor has been awarded a grant for a
Streetscaping project between S. Surrey and S. Weymouth Ave
to increase curb appeal and place new sidewalks, benches and
greenery in the area. This project is anticipated to be finished by
May.
Ventnor is a great community ideal for all ages with exciting
events like the Spring Block Party, Farmers Market, Beach
Concerts, PorchFest and more! Ventnor's boardwalk is a
truly one of a kind feature of the island - stroll, run or bike
with the beach by your side and take in the incredible ocean
views. With easy access to both the Garden State Parkway
and Atlantic City Expressway, Ventnor is easily accessible
from Philadelphia, North Jersey, and New York for out of
town visitors.
Two move-in ready properties are on the market and are in
perfect locations between the bay and the beach. 5123
Ventnor Avenue Unit B is a spacious townhouse with both a
private deck for views of the island and garage for
accessible parking.
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse is on the market for
$349,000 and offers hardwood floor throughout the living room,
dining room and into the remodeled kitchen featuring stainless steel
appliances and granite countertops. This property is the perfect
getaway for any beach-loving family!
Located right off of Ventnor Avenue just is another turnkey property
ready for the summer! 17 S Little Rock Avenue Unit #A is an
updated and gorgeous two-story condo only a block away from the
sandy beaches and boardwalk of Ventnor.
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, two-story condo is on the market for $365,000 with a private garage for easy parking and a spacious
deck for enjoying sunny summer days. This condo features an open floor plan and plenty of windows throughout to feel the
calming ocean breeze is a must see!
Check out what’s hot about Ventnor and spend the rest of your summers in either of these updated and inviting properties.
For more information about either property, please contact Broker Associate Donna Cline at Farley & Ferry Realty at (609) 287-
8488 on her cellphone or at her office number (609) 822-1836 or in person at 5215 Atlantic Ave in Ventnor, NJ 08406.