Looking for an up and coming community just steps away from the

beach and boardwalk? Then Ventnor, New Jersey is the place for

you! Ventnor is a lively beach town in South Jersey and a great

community for year round and second home owners.

Just minutes away from Atlantic City’s nightlife of casinos,

restaurants, shopping, and bars, the North Beach section of

Ventnor is located between S Little Rock and Jackson Ave is

Ventnor’s most up and coming neighborhood. The area is bustling

with lots of ongoing development including the new Ventnor

Square movie theater with a burger bar, which is being restored

and developed by the same owner of the successful Harbor

Square Theater in Stone Harbor. Ventnor is also welcoming trendy

restaurants to the area including the famous Santuccis Pizzeria

who are currently adding a rooftop bar to their new space!

 The city of Ventnor has been awarded a grant for a

Streetscaping project between S. Surrey and S. Weymouth Ave

to increase curb appeal and place new sidewalks, benches and

greenery in the area. This project is anticipated to be finished by

May.

 Ventnor is a great community ideal for all ages with exciting

events like the Spring Block Party, Farmers Market, Beach

Concerts, PorchFest and more! Ventnor's boardwalk is a

truly one of a kind feature of the island - stroll, run or bike

with the beach by your side and take in the incredible ocean

views. With easy access to both the Garden State Parkway

and Atlantic City Expressway, Ventnor is easily accessible

from Philadelphia, North Jersey, and New York for out of

town visitors.

 Two move-in ready properties are on the market and are in

perfect locations between the bay and the beach. 5123

Ventnor Avenue Unit B is a spacious townhouse with both a

private deck for views of the island and garage for

accessible parking.

 This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse is on the market for

$349,000 and offers hardwood floor throughout the living room,

dining room and into the remodeled kitchen featuring stainless steel

appliances and granite countertops. This property is the perfect

getaway for any beach-loving family!

 Located right off of Ventnor Avenue just is another turnkey property

ready for the summer! 17 S Little Rock Avenue Unit #A is an

updated and gorgeous two-story condo only a block away from the

sandy beaches and boardwalk of Ventnor.

 This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, two-story condo is on the market for $365,000 with a private garage for easy parking and a spacious

deck for enjoying sunny summer days. This condo features an open floor plan and plenty of windows throughout to feel the

calming ocean breeze is a must see!

 Check out what’s hot about Ventnor and spend the rest of your summers in either of these updated and inviting properties.

For more information about either property, please contact Broker Associate Donna Cline at Farley & Ferry Realty at (609) 287-

8488 on her cellphone or at her office number (609) 822-1836 or in person at 5215 Atlantic Ave in Ventnor, NJ 08406.

Tags

Load comments