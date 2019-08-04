Charming two story home- near it all!
TOM SMITH
For the Press
This charming two-story home, found in the heart of the beautiful city of Margate, is truly near it all! Nestled away in a quiet neighborhood, this charmer is only steps away from the dog park and a couple blocks away from the beach. Enjoy great entertainment at the best restaurants in the area after shopping at the many small boutiques in town.
As you enter the home, beautiful hardwood floors reflecting the natural lighting run throughout the spacious living and dining room areas. The large eat in kitchen provides more than enough room to prepare and cook for your dinner parties. Continuing through the house you will find a roomy- bonus den with sliding glass doors that lead out to a large fenced in yard with a patio, gas grill, and picnic table. Completing the first floor are ceiling fans in every room, great size laundry/ utility room and a powder room.
As you make your way to the second floor, you will find three well-appointed bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and ceiling fans. Great views of Margate can be seen though every window! Finishing off the second floor are not one, but two full bathrooms plus a stand up attic with a pull down ladder.
The only question that remains is… Are you ready to live near it all?
Please contact Paula Hartman or Jaime Miklinevich from BHHS Home Services Fox & Roach Realtors, The Hartman Home Team at Paula’s cell 609-271-7337 or Jaime’s cell 609-335-6203 to schedule a personal tour.