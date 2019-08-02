Found on the sunny side of the street in the lovely city of Margate is 307 N. Huntington Avenue, a one of a kind five bedroom- four and a half bathroom custom beauty unlike anything else you have seen! Just steps away from Jerome Avenue Park and the popular Jewish Community Center, this large, immaculate true three-story home is on a high and dry street with parking for 3+ cars, a shed for bikes and beach chairs, and an outdoor shower.
Stepping into the house you will be delighted with the flow of the open floor plan. The wonderful ambiance of this spacious living room features a built-in gas fireplace along with stunning cathedral ceilings. A generous dining area provides ample space to host dinner parties for your friends and family!
Next, you will find the stunning, gourmet Neff kitchen with a large center island. Bosch, Thermador, and Sub Zero appliances along with duel ovens, granite countertops, and custom lighting provide everything you will need to host a large dinner party or prepare amazing meals for the family.
Also located on the first floor is a true first floor Master Suite with direct yard access and a connected bonus-den that you may want to convert into an office or even a nursery for a growing family!
The second floor features two enormous bedroom suites with spacious private baths and large walk-in closets. Looking for more? How about a hang-out area and deck with amazing views to complete the second floor!
Moving up to the third floor, you will find two more spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom. There is also an attic space for plenty of storage!
Adding to what this amazing home already has to offer, is a convenient laundry chute, the aesthetic appeal and insulating qualities of Plantation shutters, the expediency of two central vacuums, and a brand new hot water heater!
