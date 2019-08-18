Found through a wrought iron gate and down a winding driveway lies a dreamy estate nestled right on the Mullica River in Mullica Township. Well-maintained landscaping and a waterfall that fills the surrounding waterways can be found throughout the two acres of property.
Originating back to 1762, this property is full of history after being developed by Elijah Clark, a Colonel in the American Revolution along with a sawmill and gristmill. Dating back to the origins, this property has a history of entrepreneur owners invested in the construction industry. The Bittenbender family has lived at 4218 Pleasant Mills Road since October 2011. This property is a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom Dutch Colonial home with approximately 3,164 square feet of living space.
Found on the main level is the living room accompanied by a fireplace, dining room, kitchen, additional living room including another fireplace, bedroom, bathroom, and utility room. The main level perfectly flows from the indoors out into the outdoors with access to a spacious deck in every room. The entire house is all open-air, considered a horizontal house accompanied with an abundance of doors and a deck that surrounds the entire house. The remaining spacious 4-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms can be found on the second level.
Located in the Wharton State Forest on historic Pleasant Mills and around the corner from Batsto Village, this property is on the ecologically protected pine barrens. This property is the perfect home for a large family that enjoys living in an all-natural environment or for a second home for someone who enjoys water views without beach traffic. Compared to other locations, this property is reasonably priced at $599,000 and provides privacy and spectacular views of waterways from the large wrap-around porch.
This property’s exterior features include a picturesque wooden walkover bridge, Artesian well, bulkheaded property, fronts the Mullica River, and Lake Nescochague in the back. This area of the Wharton State Forest is ideal for fishing, kayaking, canoeing, tubing, and outdoor activities including hiking and exploring trails.
Conveniently found in between Philadelphia and Atlantic City, this property is in close proximity to the Atlantic City Expressway, restaurants, shops, wineries, and more in the Hammonton area. Owner Emily Bittenbender easily commutes to Philadelphia daily from the Mullica River estate.
This well-kept secret can be your very own piece of a private paradise. This beautiful, turn-key property is a must-see! For more information on this property, please contact Realtor Elizabeth Hildebrand with RE/MAX Atlantic at her office line (609) 641-8600 or on her cell phone at (609) 457-5915.