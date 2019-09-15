231 Mystic Drive is found in the elegant development of Harbor Acres located in Egg Harbor Township. This Chatam Model Home features 4-bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms, and approximately 3,184 square feet of living space.
Walking through the master entryway with soaring ceilings and hardwood throughout, the main level includes the kitchen, family room, formal dining room, formal living room, powder room, and an office. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a center island, granite countertops, and has an open concept just a step down into the family room. The family room includes a gas-log fireplace and ample natural light. The office opens up from French doors and is accompanied by a ceiling fan and large windows.
The second floor boasts a true master bedroom. The master suite includes a sitting area, his and her closets, soaking tub, a double sink vanity, and a stand-up shower. The additional 3-bedrooms can be found on the second level and are all spacious in size and include walk-in closets. Also located on the second floor is a hallway full-bathroom with a double-sink vanity.
This property provides extra entertaining space with a fully finished basement with 9-foot ceilings. The basement also includes a full bathroom, cedar closet, and plenty of space for storage.
Situated on a corner lot, this stunning home is ideal for entertaining indoors or outdoors. Found off the back of the home is a spacious paver patio accompanied by a gas fireplace. Additional exterior features include the 23x25 foot outdoor basketball court and 3-car side garage for plenty of parking space or additional storage.
231 Mystic Drive is a well-maintained home on the market for $419,000 with brand new HVAC for the first-floor unit, new septic field, and recently installed was an additional 500-gallon tank. For the full list of upgrades and to schedule a private showing, please contact Realtor Associate Elizabeth Nicholas with Balsley/Losco Realty at (609) 464-0727. An Open House will be held on Sunday, September 15th from 12-2 p.m.
