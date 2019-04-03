Looking for a quaint Dutch colonial-style, move-in ready home in Somers Point? This well-maintained three-bedroom, two-bath home is just a half block from the bay in Somers Point.
Built in 1928, 116 East Wilmont Ave. is full of character and charm featuring stained-glass accents by the interior entry and beautiful hardwood and ceramic tile throughout the main level. The main floor includes a living room with a gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook, full bathroom and sunroom.
All three bedrooms are located on the second floor along with a full ceramic tiled bathroom accompanied by a Whirlpool bathtub. There are six ceiling fans located throughout the home as well as central air for the summer months. There is also a basement for a workshop or additional storage.
Located on almost 6,000 square feet of land, this house has the perfect fenced-in backyard for entertaining guests. With a covered back porch and ceiling fan, the backyard has beautiful large trees with a professional landscape feel including a sprinkler system. Also located in the backyard is a 10-by-10-foot custom shed which provides ample space for extra storage.
There have been many new improvements to the property, including gas heat (cooking and dryer), multi-zoned central air, recent roofing, updated appliances and hot water heater plus new tilt-in windows.
Only 1.4 miles away from Mainland Regional High School and in a quiet neighborhood, this home is perfect for any family wanting to feel down the shore year-round.
This home is just minutes away from the bay, Ocean City beaches, Ocean City Boardwalk and Atlantic City casinos.
For more information about 116 East Wilmont Ave., please contact Broker Associate Cathy Laltrello at Re/Max Atlantic on her direct line at 609-927-1063.