Nestled right on the border of Ventnor City and Margate is 102 S. Martindale Avenue, a single-family beach-block property. Featured in this home are 5-bedrooms and 2.5-bathrooms with approximately 3,400 square feet of living space.
The Cohen family of four has resided in this 3-story Ventnor City property since 2006. Moving to Ventnor was an easy decision for owner Scot Cohen because of the beach community and affordability Ventnor offers residents. Just walking distance from the beach and boardwalk, this property is in the perfect location for beach lovers.
The curb appeal stands out with two large decks on the front of the property. Located on the main level is the largest and best porch found on the entire island. This front porch is fully covered with two ceiling fans, lights, and enough space for a dining area and several seats. The second level deck stretches along the entire length of the home and can be found off the master suite with direct ocean views.
Found on the main level are the dining room, living room, updated kitchen, powder room, and laundry. The living room is accompanied by a built-in gas log fireplace with beautiful hardwood floors. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space for storage.
Located on the second floor are 4-bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including the master suite. The master suite has an attached full bathroom with double sink vanity and a Whirlpool tub. The remaining three bedrooms on this floor are spacious with one also having access to the front deck with ocean views. A hall bathroom can also be found on this floor.
The final story of this property is comprised of one spacious bedroom and an additional room perfect for storage or an area for the kids to enjoy. This turn-key property also features a one-car garage, driveway, outdoor shower, and was completely renovated in 2006 with additional upgrades throughout the years.
This must-see beautiful home is on the market for $1,099,000. For more information about this property, please contact Realtor Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 271-7337 or by email at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.