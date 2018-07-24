Ever want to be within drive’s distance to the beach but also have the rural feel of a mainland home?
You could have that with this property in Galloway Township.
Located at 25 Schooner Landing Road, the property features a total of nine rooms, with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
One of the standout features of the home is its large backyard and its large in-ground pool, perfect for a large family to enjoy on a summer day when you don’t feel like going to the beach.
But if you feel like taking a dip in some salt water, the home is less than a half hour from Atlantic City’s free beach, Downbeach and Brigantine.
The home features hardwood floors and crown molding throughout the property.
When you walk into the home, there is a spacious, two-story foyer entry which is extremely inviting. On the first floor is a formal living room (perfect for game night or movie night for families.)
There’s a nice dining room near the living room where a large family can enjoy dinners after work and school.
Speaking of schools, one of Galloway’s upside is its close proximity to Stockton University, the liberal arts school which has been the home to alma mater throughout South Jersey.
On the first floor is a large, eat-in kitchen with a built-in desk area and plenty of cabinet space for the cook in the family.
A built-in fireplace is the conversation starter in a family room that leads out to the backyard patio.
The backyard, with its pool and available space, is perfect for family parties and barbeques. There is also a retractable awning, a gazebo, a good-sized storage shed and tailored landscaping.
And if you and the family have just gotten back from the beach and want to avoid tracking sand inside the house, wash off with the backyard’s outdoor shower (or you can just cannonball into the pool!)
This is a must-see home in a wonderful location which features educational and medical resources as well as multiple retail pockets throughout the township.
The property is listed at $365,000. For more information, contact Paula Hartman from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services at 609-487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com