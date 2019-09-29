Interested in gadgets and using your phone to turn on the lights, set the perfect water temperature, or even open the garage? 114 N. Nassau Avenue in Margate City is a smart home and features 5-bedrooms, 4.5-bathrooms, 10-foot ceilings throughout, and truly has it all! Completed in the spring of 2016, this property was built by John Irons of Designers Choice Custom Homes.
Built on a uniquely wide lot, the Dalin family wanted to take full advantage of the space and incorporated an open concept floorplan. The main level features an expansive great room, dining area, gourmet kitchen, a den, the powder room, and a true first-floor master suite. The welcoming great room is accompanied by a built-in gas fireplace, coffered ceilings, and a wall of windows allowing natural light. The gourmet eat-in kitchen includes a center island, farm sink, beverage cooler, and stainless steel appliances.
Found on the second level is an additional master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and a private balcony, two bedrooms with adjoining full bathroom, and another bedroom suite.
This property is centrally located on a peaceful and beautiful street between both downtown sections of Margate and walking distance from the beach. With this prime location, getting to your favorite Margate restaurants, bars, and outdoor activities is easy.
Primarily used as a family gathering space, this property is perfect for indoor and outdoor entertaining. The sliding doors lead to a covered back paver porch and patio overlooking the breathtaking inground pool and spa. Uncommon to the area, this property has a larger backyard space due to the size and shape of the lot. Additional exterior features include an outdoor shower, a fenced-in yard, and a sprinkler system.
The front of this home is beautifully landscaped and features a welcoming front covered porch, a long driveway, and a detached one-car garage. Perfectly maintained, this is a turnkey property that will not be on the market for long.
For more information about 114 N. Nassau Avenue, please contact Realtor Brian Hiltner of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 703-4789 or by email at hhtbrianhiltner@gmail.com.
