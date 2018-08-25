John Varano, of Gloucester County, loved the process and the two homes he commissioned building in Ventnor Heights so much that he plans to construct two more homes in the future in the city.
Varano is the property owner who arranged for Anthony Miranda’s BayBeach Homes & Development company in Atlantic City to build the nine-room house that is for sale that at 416 N. Suffolk Ave. and the 11-room home available for purchase at 418 N. Suffolk Ave.
“It was actually a lot that I bought. I bought that in, I believe, 2017,” Varano said.
Miranda sees Ventnor Heights as the hidden affordable new home market to the local families and the summer home families. Miranda has completed three new homes with an additional three homes under construction.
“All homes are about 2,200-2,500 square feet, four bedroom, three bathroom, hardwood floors, tiled baths, 9-foot ceilings and upgraded finishes throughout,” Miranda said.
Miranda said everybody thought he was crazy when he started this endeavor two years ago, but he believed in the area along with Ventnor’s five-year tax abatement, which applies to both residences.
The homes are in the quiet section of Ventnor, away from all the traffic that occurs in the summertime, Varano said.
“So at night, you can sit out on the deck, relax. There is no noise, and it’s more generally a residential area,” Varano said. “There are a lot of people who have been here for years and years and years. That’s what I like about it the most.”
The homes are both two stories, but they are lifted 15 foot above the ground, above flood level, Varano said.
Varano’s favorite room in the homes is the open plan on the first floor.
“The dining room is all open. I can see everything. I can look outside on the deck,” Varano said.
The houses’ first floors feature a family room right off of the kitchen, as well as the dining room that’s right behind the family room, a guest bedroom with a full jack and jill bathroom and outdoor decks in the front and the back.
The gourmet, eat-in kitchens are on the first floor. They have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, refrigerators, gas stoves, garbage disposals, dishwashers, microwaves, and self-cleaning ovens.
The residences’ second floors offer laundry rooms, the remaining three bedrooms, including the master bedrooms with his and hers walk-in closets and decks outside of the master bedroom with skyline views of Atlantic City, Varano said.
Each home has its own exterior, covered carport that holds four cars, Varano said. Other outside features include curbs, fenced yards, outside showers, patios, porches, sheds, sidewalks and sprinkler systems.
The living space at 416 N. Suffolk Ave. is 2,350 square feet and costs $550,000. It is inside property, but bigger than 418 N. Suffolk Ave., which is on the corner, but smaller at 1,950 square feet and sells for $485,000.
The construction for both homes took place from December through Memorial Day weekend.
“It was a such a smooth process that when I sell these two, I’m going to build two more,” Varano said.
