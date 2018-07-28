Joy Russomano sees her 4,000-square-foot home at 631 Park Place in Galloway Township as the best of both worlds for its next prospective owner.
Russomano’s single-family, two-story, 10-room house is one of the more affordable homes for sale on Park Place. The Russomano’s purchased the home when it was newly built in 2000.
But, at the same time, the Russomano’s five-bedroom, three-full bathroom house on a 207-foot by 380-foot lot will give the new owners an opportunity to stamp their personalities all over it.
“There are other homes for sale on my block that are a lot more expensive, but are very personalized,” said Russomano, who added her house is move-in ready. “My house is very plain... It’s bare bones. When you come in here, you can make it whatever you want.”
Russomano said her Park Place street, which is in the northeast section of Galloway Township and across the street from the Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, is full of parents with professional degrees and jobs.
“The Galloway people are very friendly. They are very nice. They are very helping. The schools are great, and my son made great friends,” said Russomano, who added it is a good community to raise a child. “It’s (Park Place) probably the most desirable street in Galloway.”
The house sits on a 1.43-acre property and has cathedral ceilings and extra large baseboards.
The first floor features a family room and a formal living room, each with a gas fireplace, a true eat-in kitchen with center island, 42-inch oak cabinets, granite countertops, pantry and double ovens, formal dining room, bonus den/fifth bedroom and a laundry room.
The second floor offers a master suite with two walk-in closets and a Jacuzzi tub surrounded with tile, three other bedrooms and a hallway bathroom.
There is a full-size basement and attic for an abundant amount of storage. The property features a two-car garage, large driveway with plenty of parking, a rear patio for barbecuing and beautiful landscaping.
“Every single tree was handpicked. The trees are absolutely magnificent,” said Russomano, who added the trees were handpicked by her husband, her gardener and her friends. “He’s (Joe, the gardener) meticulous. I wouldn’t even consider putting anything on my lawn until I ran it by Joe.”
The house was built in the woods, but the existing trees were taken down because they were not of good quality. Trees that were worth thousands of dollars each had to be planted along with the green grass lawn.
During the 18 years that the Russomanos have owned the home, they have put on a new roof, painted the exterior of the house this year and installed a brand-new Pergo floor in the family room with an ultra-realistic wood grain finish that is resistant to water and scratching.
Every house is different on her block, which is nice, Russomano said.
“It’s not like a builder’s grade where everyone has the same house. There are beautiful homes on my block,” said Russomano, who added her house is professionally cleaned all the time.
There is untapped potential that the next homeowner could make use of with her property, Russomano said.
“I think you could put an awesome deck outside. I think you could build a built-in barbecue. You could definitely fit a pool and a bar. You could finish the basement. The basement is enormous,” Russomano said.
For more information on 631 Park Place in Galloway Township, call Paula A. Hartman of The Hartman Home Team at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cell phone.