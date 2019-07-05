Situated on a peninsula located off Somers Point Longport Boulevard is a hidden oasis, Anchorage Poynte, hugging the coast of Ship Channel found off Great Egg Harbor Bay.
The community of Anchorage Poynte emphasizes family friendly while having a hometown atmosphere. The quarter-mile loop welcomes runners, dog walkers, bike riders, and even golf carts. Begin and end each day with breathtaking views of the sunrise and sunset as well as the skyline views of Ocean City, Somers Point, and the Great Egg Inlet.
8 Point Drive is a luxurious lagoon home that features 5bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,985 square feet of living space. Walking into this property through a spacious foyer the first floor opens before you with an open floor plan. The main level includes a great room featuring a spacious living room with fireplace, bar area, dining room, and an expansive kitchen.
The chef’s gourmet kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large center eat-in granite island. With an abundance of windows in the great room, natural light shines throughout the main level. Located off the kitchen and great room is an oversized covered deck perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining plus an in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen, sunken paver patio with firepit, solar panels, pool house, and 50’ floating dock. The first floor also features two bedrooms and one full bathroom as well as a garage and plenty of storage.
Located on the spacious second floor is the master suite accompanied by a deck with spectacular lagoon views and a custom master bathroom. The remaining two bedrooms can be found on the second floor with a jack-and-jill style bathroom, an additional living area and a loft with a private deck overlooking the bay and inlet. 8 Point Drive is equipped with radiant floor heat, central vacuum, supreme stereo system with 28 speakers, and a whole house generator.
The Anchorage Poynte community is made up of small cottages, larger two-story homes, and beautiful newly constructed bayfront homes. Conveniently located by a short drive or bike ride are some of the best beaches in South Jersey including Ocean City, Longport, and Margate. This property is also in close proximity to some of the best restaurants and entertainment. With easy access to everything related to the shore, what more could you ask for?
For more information about this listing, please contact Broker/Owner Burton Wilkins with Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty either at his office at (609) 339-2500 or directly at (609) 513-2500. Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty is located at 200 34th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey 08226.