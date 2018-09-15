A year ago, Josh Fenwick and his wife, Tanh Fenwick, purchased the bank-owned property at 2810 Schooner Lane in the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township.
When they bought it, they didn’t know whether they wanted to live in it themselves or fix it up and sell it as an investment.
At first, I looked like the house with 3,006-square-feet of living space would turn into their new home.
“It was really in shambles. We completely gutted it and renovated the entire property using high-end fixtures and things to our liking,” Fenwick said.
The couple ultimately decided to put the single-family, three-bedroom, three-full bathroom house on the market.
Everything is custom made, including the woodwork, inside the luxury house that can accommodate a 45-foot boat, Fenwick said. There is deep water frontage with two large docks adjoined by a dock walkway.
The property should appeal to someone who already lives or who wants to adopt a boating lifestyle, Fenwick said. If there is ever a desire for a change of pace from being out on the lagoon, there is also an in-ground swimming pool that overlooks it.
The entire exterior features a stone finished front accompanied by matching stone lighted front pillars. The covered entry vestibule showcases 8-feet double front arched doors / front porch with columns.
The first floor features a great room with exposed wood beams and a German-smeared brick fireplace. The open floor plan allows for a free flow from the great room into the four seasons room to enjoy lagoon / pool views.
The kitchen offers a new stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliance package, quartz counter-tops throughout including an over-sized island and wet bar. The cabinetry is two tone, white and blue.
A fireplace sits in the family room, which is right off the kitchen. The first floor also includes a brand new full bathroom with a walk-in shower, Fenwick said.
With the three sets of slider doors on the first floor, homeowners can be inside the house, but feel like they are outside, Fenwick said.
Someone can be indoors, but be close enough to carry on a conversation with a guest barbecuing outside, or sit inside and feel the cold and watch the snowfall during the winter, but stay dry.
The second floor contains the master bedroom, which has its own walk-in closets and newly renovated bathroom with a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and a glass enclosure, Fenwick said. There are also two other bedrooms.
Upstairs double French doors open to a large veranda with scenic views.
“This house stands out in the area. It is one of the more updated houses,” said Fenwick, who added all of the neighboring homes look different.
The Sweetwater location allows for a quick trip to Atlantic City in a matter of minutes by boat, but also a reasonable driving distance for people who work in communities in the western part of the state such as Voorhees, Camden County, and Medford, Burlington County.
An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 2810 Schooner Lane.
For more information on this property, contact Joshua Fenwick with the Wagner Real Estate Group at 609-748-1100 in his office or 609-381-9858 on his cell phone.