Since 1989 the Castree family has resided at 6863 Millville Avenue in Mays Landing. From 1989 until July 1995, the family lived in a small house located on the chicken farm from the previous owner until their custom built home was ready in July 1995.
Working closely with a private builder, the Castree family helped physically construct the home that is for sale today. With privacy and family in mind, this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, and 1-half bathroom is nestled on 19.58 acres of land.
With approximately 3,000 square feet of living space, this is not your normal Cape Cod style home. This property is set back off the road where your family can enjoy the privacy and the country feel while still being close enough to the beaches, casinos, shopping, and all that the Mays Landing area has to offer.
The main level consists of the living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, utility room, one master suite, full bath, and a powder room. The spacious family room features a built-in fireplace with storage space on top. The eat-in kitchen is comprised of a center island with a second sink, newer stainless steel appliances, and a built-in desk area. The breakfast nook highlights the view of the property with walls of windows.
Upstairs on the upper level are the second master suite, an additional two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The additional bedrooms are Jack and Jill style with a bathroom in between the rooms. Each bedroom has its own sink and the shared space includes a bath, shower, and toilet.
Additional features of the home include an unfinished basement with high ceilings and a walk-out exit, 3-zone geothermal heat and air conditioning, and exterior features. A large front porch welcomes guests into this property and the back of the house is accompanied by a spacious back deck and paver patio. A recently added oversized detached two car garage has additional space for storage as well.
After 30 years, the Castree family decided it was time to move to their next chapter and downsize into a home that fits their current needs. This home is the perfect fit for a family that will appreciate its size, history, and land. An open house will be held this Sunday, June 2 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at 6863 Millville Avenue, Mays Landing.
For more information about the open house or property, please contact Broker Nancy Vasta with Glen Cove Real Estate at (609) 204-1706 or by email at Nancy@seekorsell.com.