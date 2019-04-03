Looking for an elegant home with the lagoon as your backyard in Ocean City? This five-bedroom, four-bathroom lagoon-front villa is located in the Riveria section of Ocean City, New Jersey.
2019 Glenwood Drive is a custom-built home that recently remodeled the following features: exterior additions, installed brand-new imported limestone flooring, upgraded kitchen fixtures, and added a spa-like atmosphere in every bathroom.
The main level of the lagoon-front home features 12-foot ceilings, a foyer entry, a living room, dining room and kitchen. Gas fireplaces are key accents to both the living room and dining room on the main floor. The open floor plan kitchen layout highlights heated floors, ample cabinet space, granite counters, a spacious dining island, and top-of-the-line updated appliances.
Along with the two gas fireplaces in the living room and dining room, this home has a gas fireplace in both the master bedroom and the fifth bedroom, which could also be used as a den. Each bedroom has beautiful views of the lagoon — perfect for summer sunsets.
This property is more than just an Ocean City shore home. The sophisticated interior is matched by the outdoor space which features three boat slips, a floating dock, an in-ground heated pool/spa, deck and a landscaped, fenced-in yard with a sprinkler system.
This property feels like a luxurious retreat located on a low-traffic road with plenty of parking space for visiting guests. Parking options include a two-car garage, two spots on parking pads and additional space in front of the entrance of the house.
This home offers at least 3,000 square feet of living space as well as plenty of summer activity options including fishing, jet skiing, swimming, crabbing, boating and tubing. This property could be the perfect summer retreat for you!
For more information about 2019 Glenwood Drive, please contact Broker Associate Donna Cline at Farley & Ferry Realty at 609-287-8488 on her cellphone or at her office number, 609-822-1836, ext. 25.