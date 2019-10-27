Moving to the beach has never been easier! Located just steps away from the beach is 23 S. Washington Avenue Unit 2D, a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom second-floor condominium unit found in The Ocean Walk Condominium.
Ideally located in the southside of Margate City, this unit is directly in between the beach and local restaurants, bars, stores, and more. This pet-friendly condominium offers an open and sunny floorplan layout. With elevator access and the unit being one-level, there are no stairs to walk up and down on a daily basis.
Interior features include high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious hall closet, updated appliances, and full-sized washer, dryer, and sink in the utility room. The beautiful kitchen includes a granite center island, stainless steel appliances, and custom ceiling-high cabinetry that provide plenty of storage space. Down the hall are the full bathroom, 2 spacious bedrooms, and a private master suite. The master suite has a spacious walk-in closet, sitting area, private bathroom with a soaking tub, stall shower, and his-and-hers sinks. The family room receives natural light all day from the abundance of windows throughout the room. Also found in the family room are two sliding glass doors that open to the spacious deck. Enjoy the sun in the morning and shade in the afternoon while relaxing on the deck overlooking a quiet neighborhood.
The Ocean Walk Condominium is a well-maintained property with 8 residential units located throughout the second and third floors and 2 business units found on the first floor. There are separate entrances and parking between the residential and business units. Each residential unit has assigned 2-car parking as well as a locked storage room for bikes and beach chairs. An additional exterior feature is a closed private bathroom with a shower located on the first level to rinse off after the beach.
This second-floor condominium unit provides convenience and luxury for any family. With no exterior maintenance or high-rise stairs, The Ocean Walk Condominium is the best of both worlds in Margate City.
For more information about 23 S. Washington Avenue Unit 2D, please contact Realtor Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 271-7337 on her cellphone, (609) 487-7234 at the office, or by email at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
