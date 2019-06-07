Luxury seashore living reached a new dimension when the Longport Winchester house condos were masterfully created.
Capturing stunning sunsets and picturesque ocean views, the 2,850 square foot 4th-floor unit encompasses the entire floor and is complemented by 1,200 square feet of decking and an additional 1,100 square foot private first-floor fitness facility. A private secure elevator located just off the owner’s only lobby leads you directly into your living quarters, where paradise awaits.
An open unobstructed bay view layout consists of a gourmet kitchen with island, dining room, and living area all situated over pristine bamboo flooring. A private den separates the main living area from three en suite bedrooms including the spacious master bedroom. A full laundry room is tucked away directly behind the primary marble floored entrance.
Amenities include a security system, two car parking, common first-floor porch area, 10’ x 10’ indoor storage for bikes and beach chairs, to name a few. The entire building is also fully sprinklered.
The Winchester House has an extra special heartfelt meaning to co-lister and Broker Joe DiLorenzo. He and his partner, Steve Lazovitz as KD Partners, developed the property in 2002. “Steve was a true visionary. He did everything first class and with his attention to every detail he succeeded in leaving his indelible mark on this iconic property for generations to come,” said DiLorenzo.
For more information on this property, please contact either Broker Joe DiLorenzo at (609) 226-9634 or Sales Agent Jaime Kravitz with DiLorenzo Realty Group at (609) 226-6464.