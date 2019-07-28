Located in the prestigious Point Area of Longport, this new construction- luxury home features seven bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. Only steps away from the beach, this home has 5,000 square feet of intimate-feel living built on an over-sized lot measuring 60’ by 100’.
Enjoy relaxing and intimate time outside with covered front and rear porches. A third floor roof deck delivers breath taking water views of the ocean and the bay. The extended driveway leads to a detached two car garage that brings you into a beautifully landscaped fenced-in yard with an outdoor shower.
As you enter the home, you are met with an abundance of natural lighting and the sheer beauty of the hardwood floors. A spacious living room with a fireplace connects you to a nice sitting area with mounted cabinets, built in wet bar and small refrigerator, and sliding glass doors leading to the covered porch.
The chef’s kitchen with Quartz counter tops has a large island that comfortably seats four along with a spacious eat in kitchen area. Top-end appliances, custom lighting, and sliding glass doors with access to the covered porch round out this expansive kitchen. A beautifully appointed dining room with custom wood finishes provides you with an intimate dinner experience. A large laundry/ utility room and additional media/ sitting rooms finish off the main floor.
As you make your way to the secondary floors, you will first need to decide if you are taking the stairs or the custom built elevator. Duplicating the main level, vast amounts of natural lighting are plentiful. Large bedrooms with spacious bathrooms and closets are methodically part of a great floor plan.
