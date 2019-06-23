Downtown Ventnor’s newest addition is Lou’s Landing luxurious townhouse development made up of 8 units with only 6 properties still available. The development has properties that range from 1,625 to 1,926 square feet and start at $419,000.
Only a short walk to a gorgeous stretch of South Jersey beaches, Lou’s Landing is the ideal location nestled in between the beach, boardwalk, and Downtown Ventnor. This townhouse development can be found in the prime Ventnor neighborhood with properties located on Ventnor Avenue, Nashville Avenue, and Oakland Avenue.
Lou’s Landing has the option of either 3 or 4-bedroom townhouses and introduces top-of-the-line construction in an elegant and contemporary style. Each townhouse is accompanied by a garage and two parking spots dedicated to each unit, making parking a breeze in the summer months.
The townhouses located on Oakland Avenue feature 3-bedrooms, a den, 2.5-bathrooms, single car garage, carport, and two decks. These properties are 1,625 square feet and are the only 3-bedroom options in this brand new development.
Located on Nashville Avenue are properties that feature 4-bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms, single car garage, a carport, and two decks. These properties are slightly larger than the ones found on Oakland Avenue with 1,850 square feet of living space.
Lastly, the properties located on Ventnor Avenue feature 4-bedrooms, including 2-master bedrooms, 4-bathrooms, garage and entry foyer, patio, and one deck. The Ventnor Avenue properties are the largest available with 1,926 square feet.
The first unit is expecting a summer 2019 finish while the other units will remain under construction. These townhouses reside on the former site of Lou’s Restaurant- the epitome of the see-and-be-seen destination of Downtown Ventnor. Enjoy all that Ventnor has to offer including the beaches, boardwalk, restaurants, bars, and proximity to Atlantic City.
These elegant homes will not stay on the market for long so be sure to act quickly. For more information about these townhomes, please contact Rene Kane and Company with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at (609) 703-8592 or by email at renekane13@gmail.com.