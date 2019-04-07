Located on the corner of Sumner and Atlantic avenues in Margate stands a three-story, cedar shake, single-family, move-in ready beach home. This five bedroom, four full bathroom house sits just five homes away from the sandy Parkway beaches of town.
The home at 8901 Atlantic Ave. offers a combination of unique value and location for a family ready to build memories at the shore. The open-concept main level floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests. The home boasts 12-foot high ceilings, a fireplace in the living room, den, large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bonus home office just a few steps away.
This meticulously maintained home is spacious and open with walls of windows allowing natural light throughout the day. The multi-level house has a private suite for guests just a few steps above the living area and two en suite bedrooms including the master suite on the level above. The spacious master suite includes a fireplace, walk-in closet with a built-in vanity, private shower and Whirlpool bathtub for after beach relaxation.
Topping off the home just steps above are two additional bedrooms with skylights and a full bathroom with unparalleled ocean views.
Exterior features include ample decking, outdoor shower, patio, porch and sprinkler system. There’s plenty of off-street parking as well as an attached garage with an automatic door opener.
With approximately 2,970 square feet of living space, there is enough room for all of your friends and family. Summer 2019 is right around the corner and now’s the perfect time to make the beach your backyard.
This property is listed at $1,299,000. For more information, please contact Sales Agent Jaime Kravitz with DiLorenzo Realty Group at 609-226-6464.