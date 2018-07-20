Frank Dalicandro and his business partner, Tom Stefanelli, converted four underutilized storefronts on S. Douglas Avenue in Margate into four townhouses now available for purchase just steps from the beach.
“They (the storefronts) went unrented for a long time. They were kind of in marginal condition,” Dalicandro said.
Douglas Avenue at the southern end of Margate is surrounded by the commercial section of the city.
Dalicandro’s goal in building the townhouses was to make them low maintenance, but to use the S. Douglas Avenue location so that the purchaser would be in walking distance of what the city has to offer.
“The Margate Zoning Board recognized that residential was more appropriate for that location rather than commercial,” Dalicandro said.
The new townhouses would work equally well for someone who just wants a place to come to for the summer at the Jersey Shore or someone who wants to live there year around, Dalicandro said.
Someone who has a need for four bedrooms would be the ideal purchaser of the townhouses, whether the bedrooms are used for children, friends, in-laws, or some other type of extended family, Dalicandro said.
“The master (bedroom) is sitting by itself on the third floor, and the second floor has guest rooms. They all have their own baths. It gives the ability to whomever is in there to spread out and do their own thing,” Dalicandro said.
The ground floor has a garage that is larger than a typical one-car garage, and the driveway can accommodate two more cars for a total of three off-street parking spaces. There is an outdoor shower, so someone can rinse off after being on the beach.
The elevator stops at every level, including the ground floor, said Stefanelli, who is a partner with Dalicandro in Seagrape Properties LLC, based in Moorestown, Burlington County.
The first floor features one junior suite bedroom with a full bath and a 9-foot by 4-foot closet.
The second floor offers the powder room and two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, the dining room and the living room.
“The main living area, the living room, it opens right up into a really big, large patio at the front of the property. The living room is what we really focus on,” said Stefanelli, who added the living room is his favorite room in the townhouses. “It’s almost like one large room inside and outside.”
The large open floor plan with a kitchen center-island, gourmet kitchen and upgraded appliances is also one of the main attractions of the second floor. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, gas stove and microwave.
The third-floor master suite was built with a cathedral ceiling, a walk-in closet, bonus sitting area or work space and a master bath.
The townhouses with the cedar exterior were constructed with more of a modern Shore look than a traditional look, and they are very unique, Dalicandro said.
“There is not a lot of new construction of townhouses in Margate. There is not a lot of new inventory in Margate,” Dalicandro said.
An open house will be held from noon to 2 p.m. July 22 for the townhouses.
For more information on the townhouses at 20 S. Douglas Ave., Margate, call Paula A. Hartman of The Hartman Home Team at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cell phone.