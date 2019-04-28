Looking for a large home with a spacious fenced-in yard for entertaining friends and family? Look no further. This four-bedroom, two-full bathroom, two-half bathroom home is located in the prestigious Victoria Crossing community in Mays Landing.
This turnkey property is located on a quiet family, friendly cul-de-sac and features approximately 3,000 square feet of living space. Solar panels have been installed on this property — potentially saving owners money on the electric bill every month.
Walking into the property is a two-story foyer which allows for natural sunlight to accent the marble flooring and a beautiful chandelier.
The main level of the home features Brazillian cherry hardwood floors throughout the formal living room, kitchen, dining room and a family room. From the foyer, the formal living room is sunken and features cathedral ceilings and a wall of windows leading into the dining room which highlights an upgraded bay window. The spacious kitchen features an eat-in island and ample cabinet space for storage throughout the entire kitchen. Off the eat-in kitchen comes the family room which has 10-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace. Also located on the main level are the laundry room, powder room and access to the two-car garage.
All four spacious bedrooms are located on the second level including a remodeled center-hall bathroom featuring a wall-hung double sink with updated sinks and frameless shower doors. The highlight of the second level is the master suite which includes French doors into the hardwood floor bedroom, two custom built his and her walk-in closets, and an en suite that resembles a spa. The modern style master bathroom includes a custom-built, wall-hung granite double sink vanity that spans the entire length of the wall. Both full bathrooms include Bluetooth speakers to enjoy music while showering or getting ready.
This property also features a fully finished basement with approximately 1,200 square feet perfect for entertaining. With a custom-built granite top wet-bar, extra storage, powder room and an additional room to be turned into a potential fifth bedroom, this property has enough features for the whole family to enjoy.
The feature that sets 94 Charleston Circle apart from other properties is the exterior. The backyard is an oasis for entertaining friends and family all year round. Off the massive trek deck is a custom-built fire pit surrounded by pavers and a seated wall for six or more guests. This backyard is a true backyard paradise throughout every season. The fenced-in yard is the largest yard in Victoria Crossing and offers enough space for a large pool if desired. There’s also no need for a green thumb with this property; both a plum tree and organic strawberry garden can be found coming back each year.
Victoria Crossing offers amenities for the entire neighborhood including a community pool, fitness center and several parks for children making this community family oriented and perfect for children to play outside. This property is in the perfect location! Only steps away from the entrance of the bike path, it is easy to go out for a stroll, running or cycling. Not to mention the proximity to the nearby shops and the theater to watch a new movie. You don’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!
Make this backyard oasis your home! For more information about 94 Charleston Circle, please contact Realtor Mary Thompson with Glen Cove Real Estate at 609-335-2588.