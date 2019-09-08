Situated on a corner lot one house from the beach in the Southend of Ocean City, this magnificent second-floor condominium boasts spectacular ocean views. 4202 Central Avenue Second Floor is a stylish home offering spacious living for those in search of the beach lifestyle. Whether you are lounging on the expansive wrap-around deck or enjoying the spacious living area, the ocean is within view.
Upon entering, the bright and airy open floor plan with lofty cathedral ceilings and plenty of windows greets you. This beautiful, fully furnished home has a generously proportioned living area with recessed lighting and gas log fireplace. The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen which features a large center island with seating for four and ample cabinets for storage.
Each of the four large bedrooms provides natural light with an abundance of windows. Two of the bedrooms, including the master suite feature cathedral ceilings. The spacious master suite features a gas log fireplace, sitting area, plus a full bath with a double sink. The master suite has a deck with ocean views. A second full bathroom and oversized laundry room are also located on the main level of this beach home.
A bonus ground floor cabana area, third full bathroom, storage room, and oversized attached garage are part of the home. Beautifully maintained landscaping and off-street parking round out the extensive features of this lovely second-floor condominium.
With over 1700 square footage of living space, this impeccable2nd floor, corner condominium is ideal for your year-round or seasonal lifestyle.
For more information about this listing or to schedule a private showing, please contact Broker/Owner Burton Wilkins of GOLDCOAST SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY either at his office at 609.399.2500 or directly at 609.513.2500. GOLDCOAST SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY is located at 200 34th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.