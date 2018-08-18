Anyone who looked at the house that sat on the lot at 23 N. Clermont Ave. in Margate two or more years ago did not see the home currently on sale.
Owner Mark Victor took the residence that was at that site and tore it down to build the new single-family, 10-room home that is available for purchase.
“I love going out on the deck off of the master (bedroom). There is a large deck. I enjoy that immensely. I sit outside every night. I enjoy the breeze, and if weather permits, I will sleep out there on a very wide double sofa,” Victor said.
Victor purchased the house that he eventually leveled on the site from a woman in her early 90’s, who had lived there for 45 years. He rented it out for the summer of 2016, demolished it during the winter of 2016 and moved in to the newly constructed home last October.
Victor developed this house, and he is developing another.
“I had every intention to sell the other and stay in this one. As the other came to life off the page, I was falling in love with the next one, and so, I’m selling this one,” Victor said. “I’m always excited by my next challenge. The next house is my next challenge.”
On an over-sized lot, Victor built a house featuring hardwood floors throughout, tile in the bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting.
The first floor features an open floor plan with no walls that houses a huge center island with seating, the family room, a dining room, a breakfast space, a full bathroom and a bonus den / sixth bedroom that is off to the side.
The eat-in kitchen comes with a wine cooler and ice maker, a refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, a garbage disposal and appliances with a smoky stainless steel finish instead of a silvery stainless steel look, which is a unique value.
The second floor offers a master-suite with high ceilings, a walk-in closet and slider to a second-floor deck. The bathrooms are tiled with vanity tops and glass shower enclosures.
The third floor supplies two more bedrooms and jack and jill bathrooms.
There is a utility room with a washer and dryer downstairs, and a laundry closet upstairs with a second washer and dryer set.
The house is cooled by central air conditioning and ceiling fans and uses a tankless hot water heater.
The exterior features include two large decks from both the first and second floors, a rear yard that can accommodate barbecuing, a shed with storage space and parking for three or more cars and a concrete driveway. The roof is brand new, just like the rest of the house, and is fully guaranteed.
By being in what is called the A-B-C-D streets section of Margate, the house is close to the beach on Clermont Avenue and the Ventnor Boardwalk where Victor likes to both run and bicycle. The home is also walking distance to Casel’s Marketplace at 8008 Ventnor Ave.
Victor said the six-bedroom, five-full bathroom house that he has for sale is ideal for multiple generations of one family to live under one roof.
“It’s definitely a house that is meant to be shared with others,” Victor said.
An open house is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at 23 N. Clermont Ave. in Margate.
For more information about this property, contact Paula A. Hartman from BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors, The Hartman Home Team at 609-487-7234 or 800-746-9464.
Contact: 609-272-7202 · VJackson@pressofac.com