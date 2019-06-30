7112 Ventnor Avenue is a corner property that is located in Ventnor. Conveniently located two blocks away from the beach and boardwalk, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property has approximately 1,924 square feet of living space.
Experienced home renovators, Marsha and Geoffrey Woods, recently completed the restoration of 7112 Ventnor Avenue. The husband and wife team takes older properties that hold charm and character and transform them into modern and stunning properties. While maintaining the original charm, character, and hardwood floors of this property, the Woods’ creative touches created a retreat for future guests.
The main level of this property is an open circle concept including a living room with a stylish gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen, and powder room. Located off of the dining room is an enclosed sun-room to enjoy the outdoors with privacy. The side deck is the perfect size for a grill and has a separate entrance into the house. The large kitchen is completely updated with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space for storage and entertaining, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash.
All four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the upper level including the newly-constructed master suite. The master suite features a spa-like full bathroom ensuite with modern tiling and amenities. The rear bedroom offers tranquil ocean views.
Rinse off from the beach in the outside shower located right by the outdoor entrance to the unfinished basement. The basement is the perfect space for a recreation room or storage. Found in the basement are the washer and dryer, convenient for dropping towels off from a day at the beach.
Exterior features of 7112 Ventnor Avenue include a spacious front porch stretching across the front of the house, exterior parking for three or more cars, and three entrances into the home. This property is in the prime location only walking distance from the sandy beaches of Ventnor and the boardwalk. Additionally, within a few blocks of this property are trendy coffee shops, breakfast spots, and restaurants.
Listed at $625,000, an Open House will be held this Sunday, June 30th from 1-3 p.m. For more information about this property, please contact Realtor Todd Gordon of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 553-5098 or by email at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com.