Since July 4, 1999, the Valenza family has spent countless days relaxing and spending quality time with family on the beaches of Margate. Purchased in 1998, this house was completely remodeled including the addition of the third level. 7 Dolphin Drive in Margate City, New Jersey hosted family gatherings year after year where grandkids could come together and play on the sandy beaches and enjoy the waves crashing the shore. This property truly has everything a homeowner could dream about. This three-story, 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom property sits right on the Margate beach on the South Jersey shore.
Located on a beach block cul-de-sac, this property is safe for the whole family to enjoy everything Margate has to offer. The main floor is comprised of a grand entrance and an open floorplan leading from the front door to the back of the house which features walls of windows to enjoy the ocean views.
The main level includes a gourmet kitchen, dining area, living room, and a full bathroom. The eat-in kitchen highlights a large center island, beautiful high-end counter tops, and custom cabinets. Watch the waves hit the shore while dining either at the center island or at the dining room table. Relaxing after a long day at the beach can peacefully be done in the living room with a marble fireplace, custom cabinets, and a spacious bar.
Four spacious bedrooms are found on the second level including the master suite and three bedrooms with panoramic ocean views. The master suite features a walk-in closet and an attached full bathroom. Off the master suite sitting room is a deck to enjoy the calming breeze of the ocean. This sitting room is the best place to be in Margate to fully take in the beauty of the Atlantic Ocean. Each bedroom features enough windows to provide a perfect amount of natural light.
The third level’s two bedrooms are spacious and provide amazing ocean views. Also located on the top level is a full bathroom and a common area accompanied by a balcony. Regardless of what floor you’re on, 7 Dolphin Drive truly is a beach paradise.
This property is the best seat in the house for the Margate 4th of July fireworks. The Valenza family reminisce about the summer nights sitting on the back deck relaxing with the family. “This is just a nice place to spend on a nice Summer day,” owner Michael Valenza said when asked about his favorite part about 7 Dolphin Drive.
Summer entertaining in this home is easy with the ample parking space for guests. This property’s stone driveway can fit 3+ cars as well as an attached garage for more parking or storage space. Along with easy access to the beach, exterior features of this home include a beachfront patio, outdoor shower, and decks with breathtaking ocean views from all three levels.
For more information about this property, please contact Realtor Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 271-7337 or by email at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.