Looking for a house that the whole family will enjoy? Look no further...this one has it all! This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom Kurtz built Victorian home has approximately 2,000 square feet of living space.
6406 Tanglewood Drive in Mays Landing is a well-maintained home that was built in 1999 nestled on a little over an acre’s worth of property. This two-story property has beautiful curb appeal and is surrounded by trees off of a quiet street, making this location family-oriented. Located right off of Route 50, this is an ideal location to all that Mays Landing has to offer including the Hamilton Mall and Balic Winery. Enjoy leisurely activities such as walking, running, or biking to nearby Lake Lenape and experiencing the peacefulness this neighborhood has to offer.
Featured on the main level in this property is the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, bathroom, and utility room. Hardwood floor flows throughout the main level with an open concept kitchen, living room, and dining room. Included in the kitchen are stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and enough cabinets for plenty of storage. A gas fireplace is located in the family room- perfect for the cold winter days. The main floor provides natural light from the walls of windows throughout each room.
Located on the upper level are all four bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a powder room. Hardwood floors continue up to the second level into each spacious bedroom. The master suite highlights a private bath with radiant heat flooring, two walk-in closets, and architecturally attractive cathedral ceilings. The remaining three bedrooms are spacious and allow for natural light.
Along with the beautiful Victorian curb appeal, the exterior of this home includes both front and rear decks for enjoying some fresh air, shed for additional storage, a screened in gazebo and an outhouse for your convenience. There is plenty of space for off-street parking with an oversized one-car garage and a driveway.
Beyond this property are wetlands that can never be built on. Enjoy the total privacy this home offers year-round!
This property was just reduced to $250,000. For more information about 6406 Tanglewood Drive, please contact Realtor Mary Thompson with Glen Cove Real Estate at (609) 335-2588.