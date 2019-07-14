Since 1984, the Busler Group, LLC. has been building beautifully designed modular homes along Absecon Island, including the first-ever modular home in the area. Roughly five years ago the Busler Group, LLC. began in Ventnor where the need to design and build houses to fit on the smaller lot sizes grew.
Upon completion in August 2019, two more modular homes will join Ventnor’s up-and-coming community just walking distance from the beach. The new construction properties will reside at 121 and 123 N. Portland Avenue and will feature a bottom level over-sized garage and two stories built above.
The two brand new, single-family homes include 3-bedrooms and 2.5-bathrooms encompassing everything a family would need for either a permanent family home or a beach house get-away. The main level of each property is an open-floor plan concept including a living room, designer kitchen, dining room, pantry, and powder room. The living room’s highlight is the gas fireplace that can easily heat up the entire house saving on running the heat all winter long. The designer kitchen is highlighted by brand new stainless steel appliances and beautifully crafted cabinetry. The first-floor features 9-foot ceilings, hardwood throughout, crown molding, and was designed with an abundance of windows to allow for natural light. A rear deck can be found off the kitchen including a gas line to connect to a grill without ever having to worry about filling up propane tanks.
All 3-bedrooms and both full-bathrooms can be found on the upper level. The master suite features a full bathroom with ceramic tiled walls and floors, spacious closet, and front deck. The deck off the master suite offers a peek of the bay with views of boats passing through the nearby marina. This top front porch off the master suite is also accompanied by a front porch on the main level.
These properties also have a 2-zone heating unit as well as central air with a unit on each the main and upper levels. Buyers can enjoy the thought of never running out of hot water with a tankless hot water heater that is featured in both homes. Designed by scratch, these modular homes will join similar style Ventnor homes that can be found on Harvard or Buffalo Avenue. Maintenance free and a unique living experience was the inspiration behind the modular designs of 121 and 123 N. Portland Avenue.
Ventnor’s real estate prices are significantly lower than the rest of the island while offering a quality value including brand new modular homes. These brand new properties are listed for only $489,000 and both qualify for a five-year property tax abatement. With this tax abatement, each buyer will receive a 30% discount on property taxes for five years. Anticipated completion date is August 1.
For more information about this property, please contact Realtor James Abbott of The Abbott-Feriozzi Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors at (609) 839-1916 or by email at JamesAbbottRealtor@gmail.com.