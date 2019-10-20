Own your very own piece of Pinelands Paradise with this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom lakefront property. Nestled on 1.5 acres of land, 4344 Nescochague Drive is ideally located in Sweetwater/Hammonton with close proximity to Batsto State Park, Atlantic City, Long Beach Island, and Philadelphia.
This well-maintained rancher and property offer a private park as a backyard, providing peace and privacy all year long.
With an open floor plan, this home is turn-key and can be offered fully furnished if desired. The living room features high ceilings, gas fireplace, and ample windows to provide stunning lake views and allow pleasant lake breezes and natural light. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space for storage as well as an eat-in island. Found in the screened/enclosed sun porch is a hot tub that can be used year-round enjoying the views of the lake. Enjoy a fenced-in garden with its own irrigation system for use in season.
A full attic, additional half attic, attached workshop, and two sheds provide plenty of storage space. With the location of this property, you can enjoy everything nature has to offer. Launch your boat with ease or fish from your own dock in the private lake. The backyard peninsula is perfect for outdoor lovers who enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding or just lounging in a hammock to watch the sunset.
Just reduced to $425,000, this property won’t last long on the market. For more information or to schedule an appointment about 4344 Nescochague Drive, please contact Realtor Richard Mauriello of RE/MAX Community at (856) 318-2313 or by email at rickym.remax@gmail.com.
