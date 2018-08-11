The residence for sale at 4800 Pleasant Mills Road in the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township would make an ideal home for someone not just looking for a house to live in, but someone who wanted the feel of an estate.
The 12-room, three-story house is located on a secluded peninsula and on 5.17 acres where the Mullica and Batsto rivers meet.
The house offers 5,550-square-feet of custom woodworking, hardwood floors on all three floors, upper wrap-around porches, 5,000-square-feet of exterior patios and 1,500 feet of river frontage on the Mullica River.
The home has undergone a transformation from the time that Bob and Carol Ottinger bought it in 1985.
The Forks Inn was on the property, but it was closed in 2004.
“When we bought it, it was nothing more than a rundown marina with a few rickety boat slips and a dilapidated house. It has evolved over many, many years to make it what it is today because my husband had the vision to be able to do that. He loved this property. He called it a Rembrandt,” Carol Ottinger said.
The house is ideal for a family that likes the water because it is a great place for kayaking, Ottinger said.
“There is water activity. We had a 40-foot boat that we had out there, but the thing is the water isn’t real, real deep here, and you have to play the tides if you have a boat of any size,” Ottinger said. “My husband was able to navigate the 40-foot boat here very well.”
The first floor features a grand entrance foyer, wainscoting, crown molding, 10-foot ceilings and over-sized windows.
Sliding glass doors in the foyer open to a front patio. There’s a solarium, a formal dining room and a formal living room that opens to a kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, stone floors, a center island and top-of-the-line stainless steel Thermador appliances. A sun-drenched breakfast area has a service pantry and a door to the patio.
The highlight of the second floor is the master bedroom suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet and a master bathroom with a plush bath, shower and large Jacuzzi tub that has never been used. Five sets of sliding glass doors open to the wrap-around covered porch with an elevated view of the river and pine forest.
The second floor also includes another bedroom with access to the porch, a full hall bathroom and a laundry room.
Two large bedrooms, which could be converted into artist’s studios, and a full bathroom are on the third floor. Each bedroom has dormer windows that feature bird’s eye views of the two rivers.
There is a huge versatile carriage house / pole barn on the property of about 4,975 square foot, a natural fit for equestrian horse lovers. It is zoned commercial-residential. Other possibilities include a restaurant, catering hall, bed and breakfast, and a rental place for canoes and small boats.
A liquor license is available for $75,000. It will not be sold separately unless the home is sold first.
“This is the most beautiful property on the Mullica River in Sweetwater,” Ottinger said.
