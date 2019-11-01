Recently redesigned and remodeled, 311 N. Oxford Avenue is ready for a new owner. Located in Ventnor City on an oversized lot, this beautiful island home will catch your eye with professional landscaping and a spacious wrap-around porch. Enjoy the views and outdoor beauty Ventnor City has to offer as well as the interior design.
Entertaining is a breeze with the outdoor space large enough to host family functions, build a pool, and to have the kids playing in the family-friendly community.
Walking into the property, you’ll immediately notice some of the unique interior features.
The open floor concept living room is customizable to fit your family’s needs. The beautiful hardwood floors and natural light make this room inviting and great for entertaining. Also found in this area is the formal dining area.
Moving into the home you’ll find the gorgeous, recently updated eat-in kitchen. This kitchen is equipped with a double oven, granite countertops, a granite center island, custom light hardwood floors, and plenty of cabinet space for additional storage. This kitchen is one you won’t be able to forget.
Each of the 4-bedrooms are spacious and provides enough space for the whole family. The large master suite has an ideal setup and beautiful windows, allowing for natural light throughout the whole room.
Along with the property is every amenity necessary including the washer and dryer, utility room, and spacious pantry. Exterior features include a detached two-car garage with loft storage and a shed to store seasonal fun and equipment.
This raised property reduces flood insurance down to a nominal fee while providing an unbelievable amount of storage space below perfect for a man cave or recreation room for the kids.
Ideally located in Ventnor City, you’re only a short walk away from the beach, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and more. This home is perfect whether you’re looking for a seasonal beach retreat or a year-round island escape.
For more information about 311 N. Oxford Avenue, please contact Broker Manager Jo Ann Daly of RE/MAX Platinum Properties at (609) 513-8969 or by email at njdaly@yahoo.com.
