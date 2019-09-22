Since the end of 2005, the Menghetti family has resided at 121 E. Edgewood Avenue in Linwood. Located on roughly an acre of property, this 8,964 square foot home is nestled on Off’s Pond in Linwood’s Premier Waterfront private community, the Goldcoast.
This special home offers custom, classically-designed elegance with approximately 3,300 square feet added by the Menghetti family. This two-story property features 6-bedrooms, 7.5-bathrooms, and an efficiency apartment located in the rear of the property.
Walking into the two-story entry hall, the main floor is comprised of the master suite, an additional bedroom, kitchen, dining room, two full bathrooms, a powder room, a second laundry room, a screened-in porch, a living room, bar room, utility room, family room, and an office. The kitchen is the center of the entire length of the house and features updated appliances including a sub-zero refrigerator and views of the pond and Atlantic City skyline. The step-down family room features vaulted ceilings and a large fireplace.
The second level features three spacious bedrooms and a study. Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom attached found on both the main and upper levels. Located above the screened-in porch on the main level is an efficiency apartment that includes a kitchen, spacious bathroom, living room that can be utilized as a bedroom, and a deck.
Along with enough space inside, this property is ideal for outdoor entertaining. With a long circular driveway and 3-car garage, there is ample parking space for guests. The exterior also features an inground swimming pool, landscaped lawns with decades-old mature specimen trees and gardens, outdoor balconies, verandas, and full glass wall solarium allowing for outside entertainment throughout the year.
Centrally located in Linwood, this property offers breathtaking views of Off’s Pond and the Atlantic City skyline. Enjoy the 4th of July fireworks from Margate from your very own backyard!
This phenomenal house is in the best location in the best area. 121 E. Edgewood truly feels like resort living in the middle of Linwood, New Jersey.
For more information about 121 E. Edgewood Avenue, please contact Realtor Thomas Kimble with Balsley/Losco Realty at (609) 839-2154.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.