Just listed in the heart of Historic Smithville is this beautiful coastal two-story home. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property is conveniently located only a short walk away from the quaint village of shops and restaurants that make up downtown Smithville.
710 Whalers Cove Court’s modern layout includes a vaulted front living room leading into the formal dining room accompanied by rustic barn doors. Also located on the main level is an updated and extended kitchen with a small eat-in island and clean, white cabinetry. With the open concept floorplan, the kitchen leads right into the rear family room with a beautiful gas fireplace accompanied by a mantle in between two windows allowing for ample natural light.
The upper-level of this home features all four bedrooms and two full baths including the oversized master bedroom. The master has a newly-renovated ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The highlights of this full bathroom are the heated floors and towel warmer making it a little more bearable to step out of the shower. The versatile loft space found on the upper level can be turned into either the fourth bedroom, theater room, “man cave,” playroom, or even a home office. New carpets can be found throughout the upper level of this two-story coastal property.
The exterior of 710 Whalers Cove Court includes a two car garage, fenced in backyard, back deck, front porch, and a sprinkler system. Additional on-street parking is available for three or more cars. Enjoy the beauty of the nature that surrounds this community including a lake overlooking iconic Smithville.
This turn-key property is available partially furnished and accompanied with a 1 year home warranty. Enjoy the quiet location and convenience of two neighborhood pools, fitness center, playgrounds, walking trails, and activities for the whole family in this tight-knit Smithville community.
This property is available for private showings. Please allow 24 hours to schedule a showing after 10 a.m. Shoes must be removed before touring this property due to new carpets being installed. Some furnishings can be included and the owners are up to negotiations on items.
For more information or to schedule a personal tour of this property, please contact Keller Williams Atlantic Shore Realtor Barbara Jeffries at (609) 457-7582.