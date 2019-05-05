Enjoy everything Ventnor City, New Jersey has to offer including the beaches, boardwalk, movie theater, restaurants, proximity to Atlantic City’s entertainment, bars, and restaurants. 5505 Atlantic Avenue is in the middle of it all! Located across the street from tennis courts, the ocean, boardwalk, and the Suffolk Avenue playground this home can be your true summer or year-round getaway.
This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom St. Leonard’s Tract Cape Cod style home has gorgeous views of the ocean from the spacious front porch. Walking into the home you’re greeted by a welcoming living room with a wall of windows for relaxing views of the ocean. The layout of the entryway and the living room adds charm to this property.
The main level is made up of the living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom, and private full bathroom. The remaining two spacious bedrooms and a full bath can also be found on the first level, hardwood floors highlight the living room and dining room. The eat-in kitchen includes a double oven and ample cabinet space for storage. A back deck is right off the kitchen with enough space for grilling.
On the second level, you will find a full bathroom and an extra room that can be turned into either the fourth bedroom or an additional family room. The attic also provides plenty of storage space. The second level’s views of the ocean are spectacular!
The exterior of the home features a beautiful porch perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying the sunrises and ocean breeze. This home features a large rear yard and garage and a driveway. There is enough off-street parking for 4 or more cars.
5505 Atlantic Avenue is the perfect location for beach lovers who want to explore what this area provides. Ventnor City has a history for being a wonderful family-oriented beach town with activities for everyone to enjoy.
