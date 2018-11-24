The 2,400-square-foot home for sale at 202 N. Jefferson Ave. in Margate’s Marina District comes with enough rooms to accommodate both the introverts and the extroverts within a family.
The home offers 2,600 square feet of living space inside the house and an additional 1,500 square feet outside the residence. There are plenty of places to spread out with three sitting rooms, five bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.
Each one of the bedrooms has its own deck, with TVs in each room, said co-owner Billy Liss. For those seeking privacy, two bedrooms and a bathroom were built on the third floor, away from everyone else.
Under the same roof, there are also community areas where the entire family can come together, including the great room, den/TV room and the kitchen and dining area, and of course the outdoor areas of the property.
“Our grandkids come down. They love it to death,” Liss said.
Liss and his wife have been living in the house since 2015. This is the second time they have owned a Margate home. They also lived in the city from 1990 to 1999, Liss said.
“Margate is like a big neighborhood. I love to ride my bike,” Liss said. “I love taking the grandkids out at night. It’s a very warm place.”
Next to the Liss home is a house with a similar exterior, but the rest of the residences on the street are condos, he said. People with homes on North Jefferson Avenue do not see a lot of strangers on their street, he said.
Within the first floor of the Liss residence are a great room with a living room, a bonus den/TV room, a powder room and a laundry room.
The gourmet eat-in kitchen is also on the first floor. It was built with granite countertops, custom cabinetry with lighting, a wine cooler, a large center island with seating and a dining area for the whole family.
A refrigerator, gas stove, self-cleaning oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal are all a part of the kitchen.
The second floor offers a master suite with a private master bath and deck, two ample-sized bedrooms and a huge full bath and another sitting area.
The third floor contains more two bedrooms and another full bathroom.
Underneath the first floor are two garages that each hold two cars and access to the outside patio area.
The outside features of the property include curbs, a patio, a porch, sidewalks, a fenced yard and an outside shower.
New hardwood, splash-resistant vinyl floors were put into the second and third floors, Liss said.
The Liss family was thinking of adding an outdoor swimming pool on their property, but they never did it. It is something the next owner could install in the area where the patio is, Liss said.
The home is on a bay block, but it is also 2½ blocks from the beach.
“We rented it for one year in 2014 before we brought it,” Liss said. “We then bought it in February or March 2015. It’s a great house.”
An open house will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the property or the open house, call Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, on her cellphone at 609-271-7337.