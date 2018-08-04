From the outside, the eight-room home for sale at the back of a cul-de-sac at 208 Woodcrest Court in Absecon Estates may look like a typical 1960’s-style rancher.
But when people walk through the front door, they are entering a state-of-the-art “smart home” where internal and external aspects of the residence can be controlled by an app on your smart phone or device.
“Quality is important to me, and so, I would rather do without something and save up the money and get on a scale of 1 to 10, like a 8- or 9-type quality, rather than put something of low quality in place,” said homeowner and retired engineer Paul Hoffmann.
The futuristic conveniences inside the three-bedroom, two-full bath house include:
- A forced air heat and cooling system featuring Ecovent floor registers. The vanes in these registers are automatically modulated by a computer to control the temperature in each room.
- The new tankless water heater system puts instant hot water in the bathrooms when the faucet is opened. This is accomplished using a hot water recirculation pump.
- The Generac standby electric generator is equipped with a wireless link to your smart device. The generator is run once a week to ensure it is operating properly, and when this test is performed, a message is sent to your smart device indicating the outcome of the test.
- The Rain Machine monitors the weather and adjusts the sprinkler watering time accordingly.
- The SimpliSafe home security system includes wireless sensors on the doors and the windows, motion sensors, glass breakage sensors and two indoor video cameras. All of these sensors are wirelessly connected to a central hub.
- A Ring video doorbell on the front door and three Ring combination floodlights / camera units are installed around the outside of the house.
- The Water Hero system includes a motor-operated valve, a flow meter and a computer. Should the water flow exceed a preset value for a preset time, the water valve will close.
Besides the fireplace and the furniture, there is not much left from when the house was built in 1966, Hoffmann said
“We pretty much gutted the whole house. It had a lot of wallpaper on it. It was all taken off. All the walls were painted. The ceilings were painted, a new heating and cooling system was installed. We pretty much rebuilt the house,” said Hoffmann, who inherited the house in January of last year.
The kitchen has been remodeled with top of the line cabinets, white subway tile backsplash, quartz counters and GE Cafe series appliances.
The kitchen is open to both the sunroom and the family room with a brick-faced fireplace and wood beams. Both bathrooms offer custom tile with radiant floor heating.
There are all custom window treatments.
Some rooms feature Hunter-Douglas remote control blinds and others plantation-style shutters.
Other recent updates include a new fence, new carpet in the living room and bedrooms, a new electrical circuit breaker, a new garage door with automatic opener and a new GE clothes washer and dryer.
