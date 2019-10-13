Have you ever wanted to control every feature of your home from the push of a button? Look no further with Brigantine’s 4 Girard Place. This brand new construction was started in January 2019 and includes 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, and offers high-tech control from your cell phone and Alexa.
Only walking distance to the beach, this two-story reverse living floor plan property is built on an over-sized 2-car garage. This property has two entrances- one through the garage and the other entrance up the front steps onto the main level.
The rooms found on the main level include the great room, additional sitting room, full bathroom, and two spacious bedrooms. The additional sitting room features a fully functioning wet-bar for entertaining.
Found on the second level are the master suite, an additional large bedroom, the main living area, the eat-in kitchen, and a full bathroom. The eat-in kitchen features custom quartz countertops and cabinetry as well as top of the line smart LG appliances. These smart appliances can be controlled by both a cellphone or Alexa. The main living area has an open concept and is accompanied by a gas fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an attached en-suite full-bathroom with a U by Moen digital shower control. This control panel is integrated with your cellphone and Alexa and can have set water temperatures.
Upgraded interior features include custom hardwood flooring throughout the home, plus 9-foot ceilings with an 11-foot ceiling in the kitchen area, and a built-in surround sound system to enjoy your favorite movies, two-piece custom crown molding throughout, dual-zone HVAC, Ring doorbell, and smart thermostats.
Exterior features include a sprinkler system connected to WiFi, an enclosed outdoor shower suitable for year-round use, three outdoor decks- two on the second level and one on the third level, outdoor speakers, and an oversized two-car garage with two large additional rooms for storage.
This smart home is constructed with only top of the line materials and unique to the area. On the market for $699,000, this property offers more for less than typically offered in Brigantine.
For more information about 4 Girard Place, please contact Realtor Associate Tony Sentore with Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 517-2437 or at tsentorejr@gmail.com.
