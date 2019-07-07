Living in luxury begins at 1 S. Douglas Avenue Unit #5 in Margate City. This three-floor condominium is an end unit and features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with approximately 2,357 square feet of living space.
Purchased by the Page family in 2004, this turn-key property became their summer getaway. Located in the coveted area of South Side Margate in the Ocean Walk development, enjoy the proximity to the beautiful sandy beaches of Margate, Atlantic City, the boardwalk, and more! Residents of Ocean Walk find commuting through Margate from the development to be simple and close enough to walk or bike-ride. Enjoy a true beach vibe at 1 S. Douglas Avenue Unit #5 with white walls, large windows allowing for natural light, and neutral-colored cabinets and bathroom fixtures.
The flow of this condominium is sure to WOW with the layout of each level as well as the music speakers found throughout the property. Located off the main entrance into the property is an in-law suite including a full bathroom and bedroom. Also located on the main level are a full-sized washer and dryer.
Upstairs on the second level features the kitchen, dining room, living room, and master bedroom. The living room features both a bar and a gas-log fireplace to make entertaining throughout the year possible. Top-of-the-line appliances throughout the home are highlighted in the kitchen with premium appliances such as Asko and GE Profile. The kitchen also features luxurious marble, spectacular lighting, back-splash, custom cabinets, and high-grade counter-tops. There is also an eat-in island off to the side of the kitchen. The dining room is surrounded by windows allowing for an abundance of natural lighting. The master suite is accompanied by a balcony to allow for an escape after a long day at the beach.
On the upper level are the remaining two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. An additional feature of this property is the two-car garage and curbside parking available. Entertaining in this development is easy with enough parking space for the whole family. Enjoy barbecuing, bike riding, and entertaining in this safe and family-friendly community with a back patio as well as a lovely courtyard.
Never worry about mowing the lawn, power-washing, or any other up-keeping with this property! The homeowner association makes living in Ocean Walk a breeze. Pick up and go as you please with this turn-key, pristine property.
Listed at $699,000, an Open House will be held this Sunday, July 7th from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Furniture is negotiable with the owners. For more information about this property, please contact Realtor Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 271-7337 or by email at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.