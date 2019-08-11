Looking for a beach block property centrally located in Ventnor and has enough space for the whole family? 106 S. Stratford Avenue has been home to the Kaplan family for the last 30 years, acting as a true beach getaway. Only steps away from the beaches of Ventnor, this is a convenient location for a large family looking to spend most of their time at the beach. This 7-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property is made up of 4-stories including a fully finished basement and completely renovated attic.
With a recently redesigned interior, the main floor easily flows from the entrance all the way to the back deck. Found on the main level is the living room with a fireplace, spacious dining area, and a kitchen. The kitchen features ample cabinet space and an eat-in island for additional dining options. The front covered deck is found off of the dining room and can be used for outdoor eating and entertaining guests.
Located on the second floor are three spacious bedrooms including a bedroom suite and a full bathroom. The ocean can be viewed from the front bedrooms. A highlight of this property is the private top floor master suite with jacuzzi tub, sitting area, and deck with amazing unobstructed ocean views. Once an attic, this renovated space can be your very own beach retreat.
Enjoy more space and privacy with the fully finished basement which includes two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, and two dens. With its own entrance, this basement could be utilized as an in-laws quarter for guests visiting from out of town.
Throughout each floor, natural light shines through from the abundance of windows adding to the beach atmosphere. Additional features of this well-maintained property include both a spacious front and back deck, outdoor shower, garage, driveway, and backyard access to a playground. Don’t worry about trying to find parking in Ventnor as this location is only a quick walk or bike-ride away from the beach, boardwalk, restaurants, bars, Atlantic City, Margate, and more.
Just recently reduced and located in a family-friendly neighborhood, this property is on the market for $889,000. For more information about 106 S. Stratford Avenue, please contact Realtor Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 271-7337 or by email at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.