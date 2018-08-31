Linda Bronson has a house for sale in Ventnor for anyone who dreams of living in a beach and ocean front home.
Bronson brought the property in 2006, but had an entirely new custom-built residence constructed in 2016 by Ventnor’s Van Duyne Builders at 110 S. Washington Ave. at the start of the Boardwalk and two steps from the beach.
There are ocean views from multiple decks and balconies. Bronson’s favorite part of her home is walking up the stairs onto the open living space of the second floor where there is a view of the ocean from every window.
“It is an instant vacation feeling,” said Bronson, about her house that is built on a corner lot.
Twenty-two people were over for Thanksgiving, and 38 people attended a summer family reunion where people ranging in age from 14 to 90 were playing board games inside of the single-family, five-bedroom, four-full bath house, Bronson said.
Bronson has sat on her deck on the Fourth of July and watched the fireworks in Margate. The location of Bronson’s home is in walking distance of really good restaurants in Ventnor. Her house in the southern end of the city is located in a family-oriented section where there is not a great deal of turnover among the homeowners, she said.
The first floor features the foyer, an ocean front view living room area, a custom wet bar, a laundry room with built-in washer and dryer, two bathrooms and two bedrooms, one of which has an ocean front view, and a covered front deck that runs the entire length of the house.
The second floor offers the spacious open floor plan that boasts hardwood flooring throughout and coffered ceilings. A coffered ceiling is a pattern of recesses or indentations in the overhead surface of an interior. In architecture, a “coffer” is a sunken panel in a ceiling.
The second floor also contains a bathroom and two bedrooms. Both bedrooms have ocean views, and one of them has a deck. The living room flows into a dining area big enough for the whole family.
The gourmet eat-in kitchen, which is also on the second floor, comes with granite counter-tops, high end stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a large center island with plenty of counter seating.
The second floor was built with three decks. The first runs the whole length of the front. The second is attached to one of the bedrooms. The third is on the side of the house near the dining room.
The master bedroom suite exists on the third floor along with a bathroom, another washer and dryer set, access to the attic space, an office and another separate office space.
Three of the five bedrooms in the house have walk-in closets.
The third floor has three decks just like the second floor. One of the decks is located off of the master bedroom suite with an ocean front view. The second is an ocean view front deck off of the reading area. There also is a large deck at the back corner of the house to watch the sunsets.
The residence was built with an attached garage for one car with parking for three or more cars on the exterior, an elevator, security and sprinkler systems, decks with mahogany ceilings and an enclosed outside shower.
“It’s a great house for a family that has kids, other family members or friends,” Bronson said.
For more information about the house for sale at 110 S. Washington Ave. in Ventnor, contact Paula Hartman at The Hartman Home Team at 609-487-7234 in the office or at 609-271-7337 on her cell.