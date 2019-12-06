Even without actually visiting it, simply taking a virtual tour via the Internet of this opulent five-bedroom, 3-bath house at 631 Park Place in one of Galloway Township’s most desirable neighborhoods might be enough to make you think that perhaps there’s been some sort of a misprint in the listed price.
But the figure cited is no mistake—meaning that this could finally be your chance to own the kind of gracious, spacious home, both inside and out, that you always dreamed of, but assumed was out of your affordability range (the final cost being subject to the approval of the mortgage holders, this being a “short sale”).
Set on close to an acre of lushly landscaped property just a couple blocks from Marriott’s world-class Seaview Resort and Golf Club, this palatial two-story residence comes complete with an adjacent private ”mother-in-law” or guest suite that can be accessed via a separate front entrance, as well as an attached two-car garage.
Everything about this 20-year-old house, in fact, evokes the term “showplace,” from its expansive downstairs living area, complete with separate dining and family rooms graced by floor-to-ceiling windows and warmed by two gas-powered fireplaces, to the luxurious, oversized bedrooms. “We’ve had so many wonderful times there, entertaining friends and family,” says Joy Russomano of the 14 years she has spent living there, noting that it offers both a “great open layout” for having get-togethers and the kinds of “cozy areas” that many contemporary homes lack.
Other amenities include a full basement, storage attic, walk-in closet, central air and vac, ceiling fans, forced air gas heating and a fully applianced eat-in kitchen with a center island and brand new refrigerator and microwave, as well as an adjacent pantry. The elegant and extremely comfortable furnishings it now contains can also be included for a negotiated price, making it quite literally in top move-in condition.
Then there’s the extraordinary exterior, which includes a patio, newly paved driveway with ample room for extra cars, and a lush lawn area festooned with shrubs, trees, and plantings that were all carefully selected by the current owners.
And that’s not to forget the extremely convenient location, close to supermarkets, professional offices, schools, the quaint boutiques and shops of Smithville, and of course, those fabled Seaview links.
If you think this might just be your family’s dream house, you can arrange an actual tour with listing agent Paula Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach by either calling her at (609) 487- 7234 or emailing her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com. But be sure and do so ASAP – because a property this magnificent and meticulously maintained may not be available for very long at the price for which it’s now being offered!
