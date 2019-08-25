Just reduced to $329,000, 2188 West Avenue in Linwood is a one-of-a-kind property that represents a real opportunity in this area. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property is a unique architectural beauty built on a fenced-in corner lot in proximity to shopping, restaurants, and more.
An open floor plan concept is found throughout the main level connecting the kitchen, dining room, and living rooms. The first floor is made up of porcelain tile floors and beautiful vaulted ceilings. Also found on the first floor are the powder room, family room, and a space for a library or den.
The living room is accompanied by a gas fireplace surrounded by copper cabinetry and a built-in space for a television. Built-in floor to ceiling shelves layout the walls of the library or den area with glass pocket doors to the outside. The spacious dining room features a built-in wine fridge as well as updated granite countertops. Enjoy a gourmet chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, high-end finishes, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, bar sink, walk-in pantry, and more!
Upstairs on the upper level are the 4-bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry room. The unique layout of each bedroom includes built-in beds and furniture. The master suite includes a built-in queen-sized and furniture, and two closets- including a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a spacious marble and glass block shower with multi-heads and dual sink vanity.
The interior of this property was designed by award-winning architect Craig Dothe- highlighting his signature curved walls throughout. The gourmet chef kitchen was featured in an architectural magazine upon completion.
Additional interior features include multi-zoned gas heat and central hair, a security system, and an attic for additional storage.
The outdoor area makes entertaining a breeze with an in-ground heated saltwater pool, enclosed outdoor shower, wood deck, shed, and a sprinkler system all found on a well-maintained landscaped yard.
This contemporary house is one of a kind, with a circular driveway for ample parking as well as a two-car detached garage with an automatic door opener and heat.
Located in Linwood, this property is in the middle of a family-oriented and safe community. With enough built-in features, this modern home requires very little furniture.
To schedule a showing or for more information on this property, please contact Broker Associate Cathy Laltrello at Re/Max Atlantic on her direct line at (609) 927-1063.