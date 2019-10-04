Settled on 1.5 pristine acres of property in the heart of Seaville (Upper Township) is 2025 Route 9. Set back off the main road, this 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has in-law suite capabilities along with a historic barn that is currently operating as an Art Studio.
This family-friendly home has a spacious and flowing layout throughout. The main level features a large living room, dining area, brand new modern eat-in kitchen, and a Florida room. The lower level of this property features a spacious family room accompanied by a gas fireplace, bedroom, full bathroom, laundry/mudroom, and a separate entrance. This section of the home is ideal for an in-law suite or for visiting guests.
Found on the upper level are the remaining three bedrooms and a full bathroom, including the master suite.
The exterior of this property is a mixture of an oasis and country living. With an inground pool, fenced-in yard, and historic barn this property is the best of both worlds. Enjoy the sounds of nature with the peace and quiet this property provides. The feeling and essence of the barn had visitors marvel at its history and how they felt while visiting.
Save money throughout the year with the already installed solar panels that can offer the lowest utility bills for heating and air conditioning. Also provided is enough parking space for guests or potential customers.
With the additional space found in the barn, there is a great ability to work from home and have your own schedule without being in the house itself. This wonderful home provides the opportunity to also take advantage of business use if desired.
On the market for $339,900, the possibilities are endless with this property. For more information on 2025 Route 9, please contact Realtor Kathryn Martino with Grace Realty at (609) 408-7355 or at Kathryn@GraceRealty.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.