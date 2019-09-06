Incredibly priced at $950,000 is 100 S. Pittsburgh Avenue, a 7-bedroom, 5-full bathroom, and 2-half bathroom property in Ventnor City. Ideally located on a beach block, this 3-story property does not require flood insurance after zero damage from Superstorm Sandy.
Hardwood floors run throughout the main level into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, and dining area. The living room is accompanied by a gas fireplace and an elevator to the second-floor master suite and access to the beautiful front porch with ocean views! Entertaining becomes easier with this open-concept gourmet eat-in kitchen that features dual ovens, large center island, beverage cooler, and a large pantry. Off of the kitchen, is an entrance to the back deck, convenient for barbecuing.
The master suite, three additional spacious bedrooms, an outdoor deck, and two full bathrooms can be found on the second level. Once a huge bedroom suite, the third level of this property now features three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and an outdoor deck with spectacular ocean views!
An additional feature to 100 S. Pittsburgh Avenue, is the fully finished basement. Included in the basement are the washer and dryer, powder room, plenty of storage space, and an outside entrance. This space is ideal for a family or recreation room with enough space for furniture!
An outdoor shower can be found in the backyard of this property and located in the one-car attached garage is a full bathroom. Both of these amenities make walking back from the beach even easier! The home also features a driveway along with parking available on the street for guests.
This spacious beach block home will not be on the market for long! For more information about 100 S. Pittsburgh Avenue, please contact Realtor Dana Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 287-6201 or by email at hartmanhometeam@aol.com.
