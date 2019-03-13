55 Hurdles
Smith is The Press Female Indoor Tack and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and the Meet of Champions.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
