Claudine Smith - Track Athlete of the Year
Claudine Smith, from Atlantic City High School, is the Press of Atlantic City girls indoor track and field athlete of the year, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

55 Hurdles

Smith is The Press Female Indoor Tack and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and the Meet of Champions.

