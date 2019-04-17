Claudine Smith, Atlantic City, Sr.

55 Hurdles

Smith is The Press Female Indoor Tack and Field Athlete of the Year. She won the South Jersey and state Group IV championships and the Meet of Champions.

The Atlantic City senior owns the fastest 100 hurdles time (14.04 seconds) and the longest triple jump (41 feet, 6.5 inches) in the state this spring, according to NJmilesplit.com.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments