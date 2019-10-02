Clearview (4-1) at Mainland Regional (4-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Mainland freshman running back Ja'Briel Mace has rushed for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brayden Pohlman leads the Mainland defense with 20 tackles, eight of them for losses, and two sacks. Clearview has two straight by the combined score of 99-0. Clearview beat Mainland 24-17 last season.
